Report: Cubs 'Have Considered' Opening Sportsbook at Wrigley Field

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

MLB's second-oldest stadium might soon get a futuristic addition.

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, the Chicago Cubs "have considered" adding a "full-blown" sportsbook to Wrigley Field:

"Betting windows, automated kiosks and even a full-blown sportsbook venue inside the stadium are among the options that have been considered by the Cubs and other Chicago professional franchises, as Illinois' new sports betting law prepares to take effect.

"The Cubs declined to comment, and there are no official plans, only preliminary discussions at this point. Who would run the sportsbook and which parties would receive a cut of the action is unknown."

Earlier this month, the Illinois General Assembly passed legislation that would legalize sports betting.

"The gambling bill would allow for a Chicago casino and legal sports betting in Illinois," Jamie Munks and Rick Pearson of the Chicago Tribune reported. "... For sports betting, licenses would go to all existing and newly authorized casinos as well as horse racetracks and sports venues, with license fees ranging from $3.2 million to $10 million."

The bill is awaiting governor J.B. Pritzker's signature.

MLB, however, prohibits sportsbooks inside stadiums, Purdum noted.

"We will work with our clubs to explore the opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving sports betting landscape in a socially responsible manner," an MLB spokesman stated to Purdum.

In March, MLB responded to gambling's growing presence in sports by requiring teams to "notify the commissioner's office of their starting lineups before they are announced at stadiums," according to the Associated Press (h/t TribLive).

"This approach mirrors those of international sports leagues in more developed betting markets," the league stated.