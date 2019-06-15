Video: Batista 'Would Go Broke' Before Wrestling Again; Talks AEW vs. WWE

Jack Plunkett/Associated Press

Batista decided to double down on his retirement and talked about the competition between WWE and AEW in an interview to promote his upcoming movie Stuber on Saturday.

In the interview with Chris Van Vliet, Batista insisted that his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 was the final one of his career:

"This is a real wrestling retirement. I am done. My in-ring career is over. I would love to go back on the show because I love the company, I believe in the product, so I will go back on the show, and if they ask me to go in the Hall of Fame, I will. ... But I will not have another wrestling match. I will go broke before I have another wrestling match, and I will not go and wrestle for another promotion. It's not going to happen."

Batista likely won't have to worry about going broke thanks to his booming acting career, which includes a role as Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers series of movies.

The 50-year-old veteran's comments also suggest that a move to AEW is out of the question, but he still offered his perspective on the up-and-coming promotion and how it will fit into the wrestling landscape:

"I don't see it as legitimate competition [to WWE]. I see it as competition, which is great. There should always be competition. But until they actually produce one of their own major stars, until they actually have a production that is as big as WWE ... I mean, WWE has already got the next three generations of Superstars because they have NXT camps all over the world now. They're so far ahead of the game that I don't see any real competition. Not even close."

Although Batista feels AEW has a long way to go before truly rivaling WWE, he noted that he "supports" AEW and any competition in the realm of sports entertainment.

AEW is still in its infancy, but its debut pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, was a success last month. It also has a television deal in place to air a weekly show on TNT later this year.

While AEW undoubtedly provides fans with a legitimate alternative and another product to follow and consume outside of WWE, Batista accurately pointed out the size and scope of WWE, which is something no other company is close to matching currently.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).