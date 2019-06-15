Drake Shouts Out LeBron James in 'Omerta' Song Released After Raptors' Title Win

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Rather than sing the praises of his beloved Toronto Raptors following their win in the 2019 NBA Finals, Drake dropped a line about LeBron James in a new single.

In the track titled "Omerta," Drake offers this verse about James' vast fortune and lucrative mansion in Brentwood, California:

James owns two houses in Brentwood, including a brand-new $23 million mansion with 15,846 square feet, 9.5 bathrooms and eight bedrooms he bought in 2017.

The song is part of a two-track EP called The Best in the World Pack that Drake released in the wake of the Raptors beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.



If nothing else, it's a good thing the Raptors won so Drake had an excuse to release his new music without having to change the title of the EP.