Drake Shouts Out LeBron James in 'Omerta' Song Released After Raptors' Title Win

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

Drake, an executive producer of the HBO drama series
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Rather than sing the praises of his beloved Toronto Raptors following their win in the 2019 NBA Finals, Drake dropped a line about LeBron James in a new single. 

In the track titled "Omerta," Drake offers this verse about James' vast fortune and lucrative mansion in Brentwood, California:

James owns two houses in Brentwood, including a brand-new $23 million mansion with 15,846 square feet, 9.5 bathrooms and eight bedrooms he bought in 2017. 

The song is part of a two-track EP called The Best in the World Pack that Drake released in the wake of the Raptors beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. 

If nothing else, it's a good thing the Raptors won so Drake had an excuse to release his new music without having to change the title of the EP. 

Related

    How Klay, KD Injuries Complicate Draymond's Future

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Klay, KD Injuries Complicate Draymond's Future

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Player Every Team Could Add in Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Best Player Every Team Could Add in Free Agency

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    What If KD Is Never KD Again?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What If KD Is Never KD Again?

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    The 1 Flaw Top Rookies Need to Address

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 1 Flaw Top Rookies Need to Address

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report