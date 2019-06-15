Warriors' Myers 'Will Never Forget' Klay Thompson Returning to Shoot FTs Injured

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Klay Thompson returning to the court with a torn ACL to shoot free throws in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors perfectly summed up an emotional week for the Golden State Warriors.

Per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, Warriors general manager Bob Myers described what he felt in the moment watching Thompson come back on the court after injuring his knee. 

"I'll never forget him walking out, shooting those free throws," he said. "Just as a fan; I don't get to be a fan that much."

In a series loaded with memorable moments, this one was hard to top.

In shades of Kobe Bryant shooting free throws with a torn Achilles in April 2013, Thompson came back out of the tunnel before getting his knee examined to take (and make) two free throws late in the third quarter.

NBA rules stipulate he wouldn't have been able to come back in the game if he didn't take them. The five-time All-Star was ultimately ruled out minutes later anyway.

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Thompson asked the medical staff, "Do you think I can play Sunday [in Game 7]" after he was ruled out for the remainder of Game 6. The Warriors were unable to get to a Game 7, losing 114-110 to end their hopes of a third consecutive title.

Thompson, an impending free agent, scored a game-high 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 32 minutes in Game 6.

