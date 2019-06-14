Video: Indians' Jake Bauers Blasts 2-Run HR to Complete Cycle vs. Tigers

Video: Indians' Jake Bauers Blasts 2-Run HR to Complete Cycle vs. TigersJune 15, 2019
The Cleveland Indians' Jake Bauers wasn't playing in the field Friday night, but the designated hitter did everything in his power at the plate to contribute to his team's domination of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Bauers hit for the cycle, topped off with a two-run homer in the eighth inning off left-hander Blaine Hardy.
The 23-year-old's accomplishment comes the day after Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born MLB player to hit for cycle. According to Stats by STATS, it marks just the third time in league history there have been cycles on back-to-back days.
The last time it happened was in 1912.
It's certainly a highlight for Bauers, who held a .209 batting average entering Friday's action.
Jake Bauers Hits for Cycle as Indians Hammer Tigers 13-4