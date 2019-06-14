Kyrie Irving Rumors: Celtics' Belief PG Re-Signs Has 'Eroded' amid Nets Buzz

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Just two weeks away from free agency, the Boston Celtics don't appear confident they will be able to retain Kyrie Irving.

Per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the feeling from sources around the NBA is that the Celtics' belief they can re-sign their All-Star point guard has "eroded" amid increasing speculation he wants to join the Brooklyn Nets.

This news comes in the wake of the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett reporting Irving is prepared to sign with the Nets when free agency starts June 30.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Irving left his agent and is preparing to join Roc Nation Sports.

The Nets have put themselves in position to be a major player in free agency by clearing salary-cap space. They can have two max slots available in the wake of trading Allen Crabbe to the Atlanta Hawks and by letting D'Angelo Russell leave as a restricted free agent, per Wojnarowski.

Irving's future in Boston was a source of speculation throughout the 2018-19 season. He told fans during an event for season-ticket holders in October he wanted to re-sign with the Celtics. Things seemed to take a drastic turn as tales of drama behind the scenes became more widespread.

if Irving does not re-sign, Celtics president Danny Ainge will have to adjust his free-agent plan in order to keep his team relevant in the Eastern Conference after a disappointing season.