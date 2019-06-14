Video: Kawhi Leonard Jokes Kyle Lowry Doesn't Want Him Anymore After Title Win

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Kyle Lowry #7 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors pose for a portrait with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after winning Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Spirits are high in the north after the Toronto Raptors claimed the franchise's first NBA championship. 

Following the Raptors' 114-110 Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors to seal the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday night at Oracle Arena, Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. When Nichols asked Lowry if he planned to talk to the Finals MVP about his impending free agency, everybody caught the giggles:

Leonard arrived to Toronto via trade from the San Antonio Spurs last July. The 2018-19 season was the last guaranteed on his five-year, $94.3 million contract. He can become an unrestricted free agent June 30 if he declines his $21.3 million player option for 2019-20.      

Lowry may not pitch Leonard to re-sign with the Raptors, but there are plenty in Toronto who will—including a fan seen in the streets Thursday night with a plant ready to gift the 27-year-old as a housewarming gift: 

Even if Leonard signs elsewhere, the Raptors couldn't have asked for their one-year rental to work out any better. 

And neither could Leonard, who is now a two-time champion as well as a two-time Finals MVP. 

