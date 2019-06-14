Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Served Court Papers in Lawsuit for Alleged Rape

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League final match between Portugal and The Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 09, 2019 in Porto, Portugal(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly served with court papers related to a federal lawsuit in the United States for allegedly raping Kathryn Mayorga in 2009 in Las Vegas. 

TMZ Sports reported Friday that Mayorga's legal team was able to get the documents to Ronaldo after she dropped the Nevada state lawsuit, which they said hampered the process.

"Ronaldo's legal team has already responded to the lawsuit with court docs of their own in which they ask the judge for permission to file a new 46-page document which will presumably lay out their argument for the court to throw out the case," the TMZ report noted.

Mayorga filed the original lawsuit in October 2018, stating she wanted to void a $375,000 nondisclosure agreement because of her "fragile emotional state" when it was signed, per CNN.

She said Ronaldo invited herself, her friends and other people to his penthouse suite after meeting him inside a Las Vegas nightclub. While she was in the bathroom, she said he entered and asked for oral sex before raping her as she repeatedly said no, according to CNN.

The 34-year-old Portugal native released a statement denying the allegations after the lawsuit became public:

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reopened the case—Mayorga filed a police report at the time, but didn't name Ronaldo—but no criminal charges have been filed.

Ronaldo has remained active at both the club and international levels during the lawsuit and investigation. He led Juventus to the 2018-19 Serie A title in Italy and guided Portugal to a championship in the 2019 UEFA Nations League with a win over the Netherlands on Sunday.

Related

    Juve Make Contact to Sign Ndombele

    Tottenham on alert as

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Juve Make Contact to Sign Ndombele

    Tottenham on alert as

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Lionesses Make the Breakthrough 🎥

    Jodie Taylor finishes slick England move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lionesses Make the Breakthrough 🎥

    Jodie Taylor finishes slick England move

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Dortmund Want Hummels Back

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund Want Hummels Back

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Highlight: Argentina Keeper's Huge Penalty Save

    Vanina Correa saves Nikita Parris' spot kick

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Argentina Keeper's Huge Penalty Save

    Vanina Correa saves Nikita Parris' spot kick

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter