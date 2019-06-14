Athletics' Stephen Piscotty Had Melanoma Removed from Right Ear

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 24: Stephen Piscotty #25 of the Oakland Athletics runs the bases after hitting a home run during the game against the Seattle Mariners at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on May 24, 2019 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Mariners 6-2. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is recovering after having surgery to remove melanoma from his right ear.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the A's expect Piscotty to miss at least one week while awaiting additional information from his pathology report. 

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Greinke Thinks Throwing a No-Hitter Would Be a 'Hassle'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Greinke Thinks Throwing a No-Hitter Would Be a 'Hassle'

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Aaron Judge Set to Begin Rehab Assignment

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Aaron Judge Set to Begin Rehab Assignment

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Suspect Says David Ortiz Wasn't Meant to Be Shot

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Suspect Says David Ortiz Wasn't Meant to Be Shot

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Quick Look: Liam Hendriks, Set-Up Man

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Quick Look: Liam Hendriks, Set-Up Man

    Athletics Nation
    via Athletics Nation