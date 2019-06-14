Athletics' Stephen Piscotty Had Melanoma Removed from Right Ear

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty Had Melanoma Removed from Right EarJune 14, 2019
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is recovering after having surgery to remove melanoma from his right ear.
Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the A's expect Piscotty to miss at least one week while awaiting additional information from his pathology report.
