1 Dream Scenario for Every Top-10 CFB Recruiting Class

Unless their favorite school is a proven championship contender, college football fans are never more optimistic than when they're talking about recruiting.

Coming off a winless season? Hey, this coach just landed the program's best class in a decade. Stuck in mediocrity? Don't worry. Every one of those 3-stars is actually an absolute diamond. Not quite elite? It's all good; this is the recruiting cycle that changes it.

Let's join the positive-thinking train.

About halfway through the calendar year, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State all boast top-10 classes for 2020. That much should come as a surprise to zero college football fans.

The remainder of the list―which reflects 247Sports' composite rankings―is packed with brand-name schools, including several with first- or second-year coaches.