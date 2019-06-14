Report: Wizards Have 'No Imminent Plans' to Reach out to Raptors' Masai Ujiri

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have "no imminent plans" to reach out to Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, according to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday night the Wizards were preparing to make a run at Ujiri to lead their basketball operations, with a potential offer including a $10 million annual salary as well as ownership equity in the franchise.

