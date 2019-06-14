Report: Wizards Have 'No Imminent Plans' to Reach out to Raptors' Masai Ujiri

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: The Toronto Raptors and Masai Ujiri celebrate after winning the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors after Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have "no imminent plans" to reach out to Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, according to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday night the Wizards were preparing to make a run at Ujiri to lead their basketball operations, with a potential offer including a $10 million annual salary as well as ownership equity in the franchise.

   

