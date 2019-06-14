Stephen Curry Punched a Wall in Anger After Warriors' NBA Finals Loss to Raptors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A frustrating NBA Finals came to a disappointing end for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday after a 114-110 Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The series featured more devastating long-term effects, as Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles tendon) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) both suffered significant injuries.

On Friday, Marc Spears of The Undefeated revealed on First Take (1:15 mark) that Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's frustrations boiled over for his fallen teammates' health when he punched a wall after the game:

Spears noted that Curry "felt guilty."

Thompson suffered his torn ACL late in the third quarter of Game 6. Durant left Game 5 after just 12 minutes with his Achilles injury.

Golden State had no luck with injuries all season.

Of note, center DeMarcus Cousins returned in January from a ruptured Achilles suffered the year prior, but he missed 14 playoff games with a quad injury. Draymond Green missed 13 regular-season games with a sprained right toe, and Stephen Curry sat 11 contests with a groin injury.

In the playoffs, Durant missed nine games with a right calf strain before suffering the Achilles injury 12 minutes upon his return. Thompson also missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury suffered in Game 2.

Therefore, Curry's frustration and hurt for his teammates is certainly understandable, especially considering the bonds formed as the team has gone through its championship run.

Thankfully, there are no reports of Curry suffering a hand injury after punching the wall post-loss.