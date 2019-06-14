Stephen Curry Punched a Wall in Anger After Warriors' NBA Finals Loss to Raptors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Quinn Cook #4 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors embrace late in the game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A frustrating NBA Finals came to a disappointing end for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday after a 114-110 Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors

The series featured more devastating long-term effects, as Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles tendon) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) both suffered significant injuries.

On Friday, Marc Spears of The Undefeated revealed on First Take (1:15 mark) that Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's frustrations boiled over for his fallen teammates' health when he punched a wall after the game:

Spears noted that Curry "felt guilty."

Thompson suffered his torn ACL late in the third quarter of Game 6. Durant left Game 5 after just 12 minutes with his Achilles injury. 

Golden State had no luck with injuries all season.

Of note, center DeMarcus Cousins returned in January from a ruptured Achilles suffered the year prior, but he missed 14 playoff games with a quad injury. Draymond Green missed 13 regular-season games with a sprained right toe, and Stephen Curry sat 11 contests with a groin injury. 

In the playoffs, Durant missed nine games with a right calf strain before suffering the Achilles injury 12 minutes upon his return. Thompson also missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury suffered in Game 2.

Therefore, Curry's frustration and hurt for his teammates is certainly understandable, especially considering the bonds formed as the team has gone through its championship run.

Thankfully, there are no reports of Curry suffering a hand injury after punching the wall post-loss.

Related

    Report: Scene After Klay Tore His ACL

    📱 KD called Klay after injury 🙏 Klay asked if he could play Game 7 👀 ‘Think this could affect my free agency?’

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Scene After Klay Tore His ACL

    📱 KD called Klay after injury 🙏 Klay asked if he could play Game 7 👀 ‘Think this could affect my free agency?’

    Ramona Shelburne
    via ESPN.com

    Kerr Jokingly Asked Silver If Warriors Could 'Take the Year Off'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kerr Jokingly Asked Silver If Warriors Could 'Take the Year Off'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Teams That Can't Just Keep Running It Back

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Teams That Can't Just Keep Running It Back

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Masai Ujiri Facing Misdemeanor Charge

    Raptors president allegedly shoved police officer after last night's game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Masai Ujiri Facing Misdemeanor Charge

    Raptors president allegedly shoved police officer after last night's game

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report