Klay Thompson Rumors: Warriors Risk Losing Star If They Don't Offer Max Contract

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is entering free agency this offseason looking for a massive payday.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he'll stay in Golden State if he gets a five-year max deal, but there's a chance he could head elsewhere if not.

"I think with Klay Thompson, he was sort of waiting to know whether he would get that full five-year, $190 million-plus max deal," Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter.

"Once he had that offer, gets that offer from Golden State, he's made it clear he wants to stay. If he gets something south of that, they run the risk of him going to take meetings in June 30-July free agency."

Thompson, who averaged 21.0 points per game last season, suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Per Wojnarowski's comments on Get Up, that won't deter teams from offering long-term max deals:

