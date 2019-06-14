Klay Thompson Rumors: Warriors Risk Losing Star If They Don't Offer Max Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is entering free agency this offseason looking for a massive payday. 

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he'll stay in Golden State if he gets a five-year max deal, but there's a chance he could head elsewhere if not.

"I think with Klay Thompson, he was sort of waiting to know whether he would get that full five-year, $190 million-plus max deal," Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter.

"Once he had that offer, gets that offer from Golden State, he's made it clear he wants to stay. If he gets something south of that, they run the risk of him going to take meetings in June 30-July free agency."

Thompson, who averaged 21.0 points per game last season, suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Per Wojnarowski's comments on Get Up, that won't deter teams from offering long-term max deals:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

