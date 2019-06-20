Bruno Fernando's 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Report: Analysis of the 76ers Pick

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Bruno Fernando with the No. 34 pick of the 2019 NBA draft.

Fernando made subtle improvements as a sophomore after he tested the draft waters last year only to return to Maryland. His scoring rate didn't change much, but the adjustments he made as a rebounder, passer and defender have helped to strengthen his NBA case.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'10¼"

Weight: 237 pounds

Wingspan: 7'3¼"

Reach: 9'2"

Pro comparison: Montrezl Harrell

Offensive strengths

Fernando has an outstanding physical profile with 6'10" size and a 9'2" reach, plus a powerful, chiseled frame and 5.4 percent body fat. Using his strength and athleticism, he shot 74.3 percent at the rim and figures to continue excelling as a finisher and offensive rebounder. Otherwise, Fernando has decent post footwork, and though he isn't a shooter, he flashed some touch, having made 11-of-25 half-court jumpers and 77.9 percent of his 145 free throws. He also improved his passing instincts, having totaled 45 assists compared to only 16 one season ago.

Offensive weaknesses

Fernando averaged 6.4 post possessions per game (top 20 in the country), but he generated only .829 points per possession on them (53rd percentile). He isn't likely to offer much shooting in the near future. Fernando also registered a sky-high 21.2 turnover percentage, as he's prone to making careless decisions or coughing the ball up under duress.

Defensive outlook

Though Fernando isn't a high-level shot-blocker (2.5 per 40 minutes), he can still be disruptive defending the basket. He's physical and long inside, and he plays with intensity. Fernando has also flashed glimpses of switchability in terms of moving his feet around the perimeter. He'll need time to build his awareness, but he has the potential to mirror Bam Adebayo defensively.

Rookie-year projection

Fernando may get some minutes as a rookie because of his ability to add frontcourt toughness and easy baskets. But he's likely to spend most of next year learning from the bench or G League without reliable post offense or shooting range.

Projected role: Power energizer

Fernando will look to follow in Montrezl Harrell's footsteps by becoming one of the game's top energizers. He has the chance to be a force inside who can outmuscle opponents and play through them for dunks and putbacks. Fernando also operates with passion and motor, which will play to his identity.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports Reference.