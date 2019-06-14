PSG Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Confirms Transfer Talks with Juventus

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot has said he is in talks to join Juventus ahead of the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

The midfielder is set to leave the French capital this summer when he becomes a free agent.

He has been strongly linked with Manchester United, while there have also been reports he could re-sign with PSG despite not playing once for them in 2019:

He has now confirmed he is in talks with Serie A champions Juventus, although he also left the door open for a potential move to Old Trafford, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Jack Rathborn of The Independent):

"I'm talking with Juventus. It's a great club where everyone would like to play. I like Italy so much, it's wonderful here. A demanding season awaits me. At Juventus? Juve watched me and we talked about it, but I can't say anything. Manchester United? It's the same as last year, I have to decide. I'm on vacation for now. Soon you will know."

Rabiot is a product of PSG's youth system and has been part of the first team at the Parc des Princes since 2012.

However, he was exiled from the side in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign after refusing to discuss a new contract.

As a result, he looks set to leave the this summer, and he has been linked with a number of top clubs.

Despite having caused some controversy at PSG, Rabiot is a proven performer at the top level and boasts a fine passing range along with excellent physicality.

At 24, he also still has the potential for further improvement if he finds an environment in which he can thrive.

Juventus have made a habit in recent years of snapping up high-quality players for free.

They paid no transfer fee for the likes of Dani Alves, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Sami Khedira, and they will welcome Aaron Ramsey to the club this summer after his Arsenal contract expires.

Rabiot boasts the skill set to be another fine piece of business from Juve, and they are clearly interested in signing him.