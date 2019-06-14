Video: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Text He Sent Kyle Lowry After 2018 Trade to Raptors

Video: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Text He Sent Kyle Lowry After 2018 Trade to RaptorsJune 14, 2019
Kawhi Leonard can't replace Kyle Lowry's best friend DeMar DeRozan, but he and Lowry share a special bond now as NBA champions.
While meeting with the media following Toronto's 114-110 Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors Thursday night, Leonard revealed what he texted to Kyle Lowry once the San Antonio Spurs traded him to the Raptors:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Kawhi shared what he texted Kyle Lowry after he was traded to Toronto: "Let’s go out and do something special. I know your best friend left. I know you’re mad. But let’s make this thing work out." https://t.co/ke6ZAeNx93
The chemistry built between the two since that text was sent was palpable when they sat down together for an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols:
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Just did a really cool interview with Kawhi and Kyle Lowry, about how they got here and everything this title means, and here’s what happened before we even started rolling. Special. https://t.co/jpZIBJlxdI
Along with Danny Green, the Finals MVP was sent to the Raptors in exchange for Jakob Poeltl and DeRozan, who had been Lowry's teammate in Toronto since 2012.
Leonard, Lowry and the Raptors certainly made things work out by winning the franchise's first title.
