Video: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Text He Sent Kyle Lowry After 2018 Trade to Raptors

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Kyle Lowry #7 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate after Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard can't replace Kyle Lowry's best friend DeMar DeRozan, but he and Lowry share a special bond now as NBA champions. 

While meeting with the media following Toronto's 114-110 Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors Thursday night, Leonard revealed what he texted to Kyle Lowry once the San Antonio Spurs traded him to the Raptors

The chemistry built between the two since that text was sent was palpable when they sat down together for an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols: 

Along with Danny Green, the Finals MVP was sent to the Raptors in exchange for Jakob Poeltl and DeRozan, who had been Lowry's teammate in Toronto since 2012.

Leonard, Lowry and the Raptors certainly made things work out by winning the franchise's first title.

