Watch Angels' Shohei Ohtani Become 1st Japanese-Born Player to Hit for MLB Cycle

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels watches a pop fly in the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 13, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani may be limited to designated hitter this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but the 24-year-old made sure his impact was still felt against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night.  

The Los Angeles Angels DH became the first Japanese-born player in MLB history to hit for the cycle: 

Ohtani's cycle began right away with a three-run home run—his eighth in 2019—in the top of the first inning, followed by a double in the third, triple in the fifth and single in the seventh.

Ohtani also became the first Angel to notch a cycle since Mike Trout in 2013, according to MLB Stats.

Entering Thursday, Ohtani held a .256 batting average on the season. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

 

Related

    Dodgers Place Corey Seager (Hamstring) on IL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Place Corey Seager (Hamstring) on IL

    MLB Trade Rumors
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Rays' Pham on All-Star Voting: 'It's Always Unfair'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rays' Pham on All-Star Voting: 'It's Always Unfair'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tigers Open to Dealing Big-Name Vets

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Tigers Open to Dealing Big-Name Vets

    Kirkland Crawford
    via Detroit Free Press

    Clayton Kershaw Isn’t Washed Up Yet

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Clayton Kershaw Isn’t Washed Up Yet

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer