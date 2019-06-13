Watch Angels' Shohei Ohtani Become 1st Japanese-Born Player to Hit for MLB Cycle

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani may be limited to designated hitter this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but the 24-year-old made sure his impact was still felt against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Angels DH became the first Japanese-born player in MLB history to hit for the cycle:

Ohtani's cycle began right away with a three-run home run—his eighth in 2019—in the top of the first inning, followed by a double in the third, triple in the fifth and single in the seventh.

Ohtani also became the first Angel to notch a cycle since Mike Trout in 2013, according to MLB Stats.

Entering Thursday, Ohtani held a .256 batting average on the season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

