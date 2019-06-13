Video: Klay Thompson Makes Dramatic Return to Game 6 After Suffering Knee Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson limped onto the court to shoot free throws after suffering a knee injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday:

The raucous Oracle Arena crowd loudly cheered him upon his return:

Thompson suffered the injury on the landing after Toronto Raptors shooting guard Danny Green committed a hard but clean foul on a shot attempt late in the third quarter:

The guard soon returned to the court: As Marcus Thompson of The Athletic noted, he could not re-enter the game unless he shot the free throws. 

Thompson made both, and the Warriors immediately committed a foul so he could be subbed out.

ESPN's Doris Burke later reported in the beginning of the fourth quarter that Thompson was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    The Warriors' Recipe to Make a 3-1 Comeback

    What the Dubs can learn from their mistakes in 2016 when the Cavs made history

    Report: Irving 'Prepared' to Join Nets

    Report: Irving 'Prepared' to Join Nets

    New NBA Draft Big Board 🔢

    Jonathan Wasserman ranks his top 50 prospects one week before the draft

    New NBA Draft Big Board 🔢

    Jonathan Wasserman ranks his top 50 prospects one week before the draft

    Achilles Won't 'Change One Thing' in FA for KD

    'Teams have been setting themselves up for [KD]. ... I don't think they can turn back.'

    Achilles Won't 'Change One Thing' in FA for KD

    'Teams have been setting themselves up for [KD]. ... I don't think they can turn back.'

