Video: Klay Thompson Makes Dramatic Return to Game 6 After Suffering Knee Injury

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson limped onto the court to shoot free throws after suffering a knee injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday:

The raucous Oracle Arena crowd loudly cheered him upon his return:

Thompson suffered the injury on the landing after Toronto Raptors shooting guard Danny Green committed a hard but clean foul on a shot attempt late in the third quarter:

The guard soon returned to the court: As Marcus Thompson of The Athletic noted, he could not re-enter the game unless he shot the free throws.

Thompson made both, and the Warriors immediately committed a foul so he could be subbed out.

ESPN's Doris Burke later reported in the beginning of the fourth quarter that Thompson was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

