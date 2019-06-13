Video: Klay Thompson Makes Dramatic Return to Game 6 After Suffering Knee Injury

Video: Klay Thompson Makes Dramatic Return to Game 6 After Suffering Knee InjuryJune 14, 2019
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson limped onto the court to shoot free throws after suffering a knee injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday:
The raucous Oracle Arena crowd loudly cheered him upon his return:
KNBR @KNBR
Klay Thompson just came back out of the locker room and Oracle exploded https://t.co/Lv8FoqimMn
Thompson suffered the injury on the landing after Toronto Raptors shooting guard Danny Green committed a hard but clean foul on a shot attempt late in the third quarter:
ESPN @espn
Klay goes down with an apparent leg injury, and all of Oracle holds its collective breath. https://t.co/QGqNxvgYhY
The guard soon returned to the court: As Marcus Thompson of The Athletic noted, he could not re-enter the game unless he shot the free throws.
Thompson made both, and the Warriors immediately committed a foul so he could be subbed out.
ESPN's Doris Burke later reported in the beginning of the fourth quarter that Thompson was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
