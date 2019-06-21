Clippers Sign Oshae Brissett to Undrafted Free-Agent Contract After 2019 Draft

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers turned to the Syracuse Orange in an effort to bring depth to their frontcourt rotation, adding forward Oshae Brissett to their Summer League roster Friday.

Brissett announced the news on Twitter:

Brissett's Scouting Profile (h/t B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)

Offensive Strengths

Naturally talented in terms of size and athleticism. Can score in a variety of ways, still has untapped shooting potential.

Offensive Weaknesses

Not consistent in any area. Poor passer and finisher at the rim despite athletic ability.

Defensive Outlook

Played in zone, not always mentally locked in but has intriguing tools/mobility for defensive versatility and playmaking.

Projected role: Bench spark

Brissett arrived at Syracuse as a 3-star recruit in the 2017 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He played above his recruiting ranking as soon as he arrived on campus and was an ACC All-Freshman selection in 2017-18 behind 14.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

He worked as a slasher and scorer but could extend his offensive arsenal, and he hit 33.1 percent from deep.

That perimeter shooting dropped to 27 percent in his second season, which surely raised red flags as far as his NBA prospects. He was still a double-double threat every time he stepped on the floor and averaged 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Brissett posted three straight double-doubles in ACC play in February against Pittsburgh, Florida State and Boston College and proved he can play well under the spotlight during the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

He tallied 23 points in the First Four win over Arizona State and 15 points in each of the Orange's next three games during their Sweet 16 run.

The production was solid, and Brissett has enough athleticism to work his way into an NBA rotation.

There was still some question about whether he would return to the Orange for a third season in an effort to bolster his stock, but one Western Conference scout told Mike Waters of Syracuse.com he improved his status at the G League Elite camp in Chicago because "he showed he was able to make open shots" and "had the ability to defend in the open floor."

If he does that at the next level, Brissett has a chance to make the Clippers' roster and perhaps even contribute as a rookie.