Copa America 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Friday Match

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

The 2019 Copa America kicks off on Friday in Sao Paulo as hosts Brazil take on Bolivia in Group A.

The Estadio do Morumbi will play host to the curtain-raiser for the South American tournament, with the final scheduled for July 7 at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium.

Surprisingly, Brazil have not made a Copa America final since they last won the tournament in 2007, and they were knocked out at the group stage in 2016.

They are favourites to go all the way in 2019, though, and look well set for a comfortable win in their opener against Bolivia.

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. local, 8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST (Saturday)

TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+, Premier Player

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Brazil 1-12, Bolivia 22-1, Draw 9-1

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Bolivia

The biggest story in the buildup to the 2019 Copa America was the injury to Neymar, who has been ruled out of the tournament:

But even without the Paris Saint-Germain star, Tite's squad looks strong.

They were ruthless in their final warm-up match, as they beat Honduras 7-0 in Porto Alegre.

Gabriel Jesus netted a double, while David Neres, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho and Thiago Silva were also on the scoresheet:

The team will fancy their chances of finding the net plenty of times again on Friday against a Bolivia side winless in their past seven matches.

Bolivia managed a 0-0 draw against the Selecao the last time they faced them back in October 2017, but that match was at La Paz's Estadio Hernando Siles.

Friday will be a different proposition altogether in front of a partisan crowd at the Morumbi Stadium.

Eduardo Villegas' Bolivia side are ranked No. 63 in the world. Brazil are at No. 3.

The gulf in class between the squads is huge, and La Verde may well look to just get through Friday's clash with their pride intact before less daunting Group A fixtures against Venezuela and Peru.