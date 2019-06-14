NBA Teams That Can't Just Keep Running It Back

1 of 3

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic won 17 more games last year than they did in 2017-18, making the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12. That's hardly the mark of a team on the treadmill of mediocrity.

But Orlando now faces a difficult decision. Should it retain the key pieces behind that growth, effectively locking itself into a roster that needed a lot to go right just to narrowly breach the .500 mark? Or should it embrace a near-term step backward in pursuit of more sustainable future success?

Since we're discussing the Magic here, you should know which way we're leaning.

New head coach Steve Clifford revamped a defense that jumped from 20th to eighth with largely the same personnel. He may deserve most of the credit for Orlando's climb. But plenty also belongs to free-agent center Nikola Vuevic, who turned in a career season at age 28. The 7-footer received his first All-Star nod and finished the year with averages of 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

So, you can understand why the Magic might want to bring him back on a massive new contract.

There are scenarios in which it'd make sense for Orlando to retain Vucevic. A two-year deal for max annual value would be reasonable, as it'd make trading him in 2020-21 as an expiring contract easier. Gotta preserve that flexibility, right?

Similarly, a four-year contract that topped out at $20 million per season wouldn't be so bad. Vooch would be movable at that number, and a deal like that wouldn't mark him as a cornerstone.

But it's hard to imagine Vucevic accepting either of those hypothetical offers after a year like the one he just posted, especially with several suitors likely to bid up his value.

Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba need room to develop, and while it's possible they could improve with Vucevic locked into big minutes at the 5, progress would be easier to come by without a $100 million man in the middle. Bamba is strictly a center, while Gordon and Isaac belong at the 4 (Isaac may ultimately be best used as a switch-everything, rim-protecting 5). Re-signing Vucevic would preserve the costly, potentially growth-stunting logjam in Orlando's frontcourt.

Orlando shouldn't assume Vucevic's 2018-19 performance is repeatable. A breakout like that at age 24 is one thing. At age 28, it feels more like an outlier. Regression feels likely.

More than anything else, the increasing fungibility of conventional centers suggests max expenditures at the position should be reserved only for the absolute standouts with youth on their side.

Karl-Anthony Towns? Joel Embiid? Nikola Jokic? Maxes. No questions asked.

Vucevic isn't in that class, and Orlando has depth at his position.

If the Magic are going to build something lasting, something with a ceiling greater than 42 wins, they need to think about spending their money on something other than a 28-year-old center who can't be expected to repeat last year's performance.