Brazil vs. Bolivia: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring against Qatar during a friendly soccer match at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner/Associated Press

Brazil begin their 2019 Copa America on Friday, with the tournament hosts welcoming Bolivia to Sao Paulo.

The Brazilians are favourites to win the competition, and Venezuela and Peru complete the line-up in Group A.

Brazil will be without Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar after the attacker was injured during an international friendly against Qatar for his country on June 8 in preparation for the Copa.

                                      

Date: Friday, June 14

Time9:30 p.m. local/8:30 p.m. ET/1:30 a.m. BST (Saturday)

TVTelemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports (UK)

StreamTelemundo Deportes En VivoESPN+Premier Player

Odds: Brazil 1-12, Bolivia 33-1, draw 10-1 (via Oddschecker)

                                                      

Preview

Brazil will have to promote a fresh hero to the top of the pile if they earn Copa success without Neymar.

The Selecao were the outstanding team in South American qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and will believe they have the depth to win the tournament as they host the event for the first time since 1989.

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 08: Head coach Tite attends a media during a press conference at Beira Rio stadium on June 08, 2019 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Tite has a varied and disciplined squad, and with Argentina and holders Chile in decline, Brazil are the deserved favourites on home soil. The manager has previously said he expects his side to reach the final. However, the injury to Neymar will have affected preparations.

Brazil have failed to get beyond the last eight during the past three Copas, but with a simple group phase to navigate, the hosts will like their chances against any of the prominent nations during the final stages.

Philippe Coutinho has suffered a frustrating time since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, but the attacker could be given more freedom in the absence of Neymar.

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - JUNE 09: Gabriel Jesus #9 and Richarlison of Brazil celebrate a scored goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Honduras at Beira Rio Stadium on June 9, 2019 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Gett
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino are also options as the No. 9 for Tite, and the form of Richarlison at Everton has seen his stock rise in the Brazil squad.

Bolivia have been Copa runners-up as recently as 1997, but the Green have been in an extended slump for two decades.

Eduardo Villegas took the Bolivian coaching reins for a second time in his career after the nation ended World Cup qualification in ninth out of 10. Only Venezuela were lower, who also feature in the group in Brazil.

Brazil will expect comfortable wins against both sides, using the games to warm up for the bigger hurdles ahead.

Related

    Copa America: Schedule and Live Streams for All Fixtures

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Copa America: Schedule and Live Streams for All Fixtures

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Ndombele Prefers Madrid, Barca to Spurs

    Tottenham confident of reaching a deal with Lyon but must convince Ndombele to move to North London

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ndombele Prefers Madrid, Barca to Spurs

    Tottenham confident of reaching a deal with Lyon but must convince Ndombele to move to North London

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Afcon: Lazio defender Bastos Quissanga tops Angola's 23-man squad

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Afcon: Lazio defender Bastos Quissanga tops Angola's 23-man squad

    Goal
    via Goal

    Arsenal Close to Deal for Wonderkid Schubert

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Close to Deal for Wonderkid Schubert

    The Independent
    via The Independent