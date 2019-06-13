Brazil vs. Bolivia: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Andre Penner/Associated Press

Brazil begin their 2019 Copa America on Friday, with the tournament hosts welcoming Bolivia to Sao Paulo.

The Brazilians are favourites to win the competition, and Venezuela and Peru complete the line-up in Group A.

Brazil will be without Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar after the attacker was injured during an international friendly against Qatar for his country on June 8 in preparation for the Copa.

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. local/8:30 p.m. ET/1:30 a.m. BST (Saturday)

TV: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports (UK)

Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+, Premier Player

Odds: Brazil 1-12, Bolivia 33-1, draw 10-1 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

Brazil will have to promote a fresh hero to the top of the pile if they earn Copa success without Neymar.

The Selecao were the outstanding team in South American qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and will believe they have the depth to win the tournament as they host the event for the first time since 1989.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Tite has a varied and disciplined squad, and with Argentina and holders Chile in decline, Brazil are the deserved favourites on home soil. The manager has previously said he expects his side to reach the final. However, the injury to Neymar will have affected preparations.

Brazil have failed to get beyond the last eight during the past three Copas, but with a simple group phase to navigate, the hosts will like their chances against any of the prominent nations during the final stages.

Philippe Coutinho has suffered a frustrating time since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, but the attacker could be given more freedom in the absence of Neymar.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino are also options as the No. 9 for Tite, and the form of Richarlison at Everton has seen his stock rise in the Brazil squad.

Bolivia have been Copa runners-up as recently as 1997, but the Green have been in an extended slump for two decades.

Eduardo Villegas took the Bolivian coaching reins for a second time in his career after the nation ended World Cup qualification in ninth out of 10. Only Venezuela were lower, who also feature in the group in Brazil.

Brazil will expect comfortable wins against both sides, using the games to warm up for the bigger hurdles ahead.