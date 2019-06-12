Hornets 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Charlotte Looking to Trade Up from No. 12 Pick

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to move up the 2019 draft board from their current spot at No. 12, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Bonnell stated that "it will be tough assembling the trade capital to make that happen in the next week," but that general manager Mitch Kupchak was still working the phones. The draft takes place on Thursday, June 20.

The Hornets face a critical offseason after finishing a disappointing 39-43. Star point guard Kemba Walker is a free agent, and he's eligible for a supermax deal from the Hornets that would net him $221.3 million over five years.

The question is whether Walker stays in Charlotte, which has been in NBA purgatory for the better part of the past decade.

Of note, Charlotte frequently drafts in the back half of the lottery because of its below-average (but not abysmal) win-loss records: From 2007 to 2018, the franchise used 10 first-round picks between the No. 8 and No. 12 range. That number will be 11 if the Hornets don't move over No. 8 this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.