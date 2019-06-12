Hornets 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Charlotte Looking to Trade Up from No. 12 Pick

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 13, 2019

Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak speaks to the media during a news conference for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, April 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to move up the 2019 draft board from their current spot at No. 12, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Bonnell stated that "it will be tough assembling the trade capital to make that happen in the next week," but that general manager Mitch Kupchak was still working the phones. The draft takes place on Thursday, June 20.

The Hornets face a critical offseason after finishing a disappointing 39-43. Star point guard Kemba Walker is a free agent, and he's eligible for a supermax deal from the Hornets that would net him $221.3 million over five years.

The question is whether Walker stays in Charlotte, which has been in NBA purgatory for the better part of the past decade.

Of note, Charlotte frequently drafts in the back half of the lottery because of its below-average (but not abysmal) win-loss records: From 2007 to 2018, the franchise used 10 first-round picks between the No. 8 and No. 12 range. That number will be 11 if the Hornets don't move over No. 8 this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Who's in the Hunt for an AD Trade?

    Lakers, Celtics revive Anthony Davis talks, but KD's FA suitors can still strike

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who's in the Hunt for an AD Trade?

    Lakers, Celtics revive Anthony Davis talks, but KD's FA suitors can still strike

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD Talks Could Hinge on Kuzma

    Lakers want to keep him while Pelicans want Kuz included in AD package

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Talks Could Hinge on Kuzma

    Lakers want to keep him while Pelicans want Kuz included in AD package

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Confirms Ruptured Achilles

    Durant posts long IG message to fans after having surgery to fix ruptured Achilles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Confirms Ruptured Achilles

    Durant posts long IG message to fans after having surgery to fix ruptured Achilles

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers and C's Engaged in AD Trade Talks

    LA's 4th pick is among the pieces reportedly being discussed (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers and C's Engaged in AD Trade Talks

    LA's 4th pick is among the pieces reportedly being discussed (ESPN)

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report