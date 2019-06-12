Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Not Concerned About New Contract Before Season

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, but he apparently isn't in a rush to sign a contract extension.

"I don't know. I'm just waiting it out, and we'll see what happens," he said, per Calvin Watkins of The Athletic. "I haven't talked to [my agent] in a minute. I don't like talking about the contracts with him; it's one of those things that will naturally happen."

He went on to say "It don't really matter to me" when asked if he wants to sign a new deal prior to the start of the 2019 campaign, per Watkins.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk suggested the Alabama product "has no reason to be in a rush" since he will either hit free agency or receive a franchise tag in 2020 if he doesn't reach a long-term deal.

She also noted the Cowboys are "confident" they will keep him in the fold long term.

Dallas has plenty of reasons to keep Cooper. He is just 24 years old and has made three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons after the Oakland Raiders selected him with the No. 4 pick in 2015.

The Cowboys acquired him via trade last season, and he immediately became the team's top receiving option and helped spearhead an NFC East title run. He finished with 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine regular-season games for the Cowboys and then impressed in the playoffs with 106 yards in a win over the Seattle Seahawks and a touchdown catch in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

There isn't much urgency from the receiver's side to secure his place in Dallas with the 2019 season still months away, but it makes sense for the team to keep the talented playmaker throughout his prime.