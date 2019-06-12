Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant Achilles Injury 'Complete Shock'; Wishes for Do-over

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained the process that led to Kevin Durant's brief return in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Kerr told reporters Wednesday the Warriors worked their own doctors, Durant and his doctors, and Durant's manager Rich Kleiman before determining he was cleared to play, per the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.

Kerr added that Durant's Achilles injury was a "complete shock" and wasn't thought to be a possibility after he recovered from a right calf strain.

