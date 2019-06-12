Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant Achilles Injury 'Complete Shock'; Wishes for Do-over

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors is assisted off the court after sustaining an injury in the first half against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained the process that led to Kevin Durant's brief return in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Kerr told reporters Wednesday the Warriors worked their own doctors, Durant and his doctors, and Durant's manager Rich Kleiman before determining he was cleared to play, per the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.

Kerr added that Durant's Achilles injury was a "complete shock" and wasn't thought to be a possibility after he recovered from a right calf strain.

        

