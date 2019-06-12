Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant Achilles Injury 'Complete Shock'; Wishes for Do-over

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant Achilles Injury 'Complete Shock'; Wishes for Do-overJune 12, 2019
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained the process that led to Kevin Durant's brief return in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
Kerr told reporters Wednesday the Warriors worked their own doctors, Durant and his doctors, and Durant's manager Rich Kleiman before determining he was cleared to play, per the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.
Kerr added that Durant's Achilles injury was a "complete shock" and wasn't thought to be a possibility after he recovered from a right calf strain.
"We made the decision collaboratively with all the information that we had and we thought it was the right one." - Steve Kerr responds to potential criticism their team may face from KD's injury. #NBAFinals https://t.co/hlyGMOCLRP
