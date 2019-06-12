Atletico Madrid CEO Says Antoine Griezmann Will Complete Barcelona Transfer

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - JUNE 11: Antoine Griezmann of France looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification match between Andorra and France at Estadi Nacional on June 11, 2019 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid chief executive Gil Marin has said Antoine Griezmann will leave the club this summer to sign for Barcelona. 

Griezmann recently confirmed the 2018-19 season was to be his last at Atletico, prompting speculation about where he would move. The Blaugrana have been consistently linked with a possible move for the player.

According to Marin, the Catalan giants will sign the France international and that's been known for many months:

    

