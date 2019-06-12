Atletico Madrid CEO Says Antoine Griezmann Will Complete Barcelona Transfer

David Ramos/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid chief executive Gil Marin has said Antoine Griezmann will leave the club this summer to sign for Barcelona.

Griezmann recently confirmed the 2018-19 season was to be his last at Atletico, prompting speculation about where he would move. The Blaugrana have been consistently linked with a possible move for the player.

According to Marin, the Catalan giants will sign the France international and that's been known for many months:

