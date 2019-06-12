Atletico Madrid CEO Says Antoine Griezmann Will Complete Barcelona Transfer

Atletico Madrid CEO Says Antoine Griezmann Will Complete Barcelona TransferJune 12, 2019
Atletico Madrid chief executive Gil Marin has said Antoine Griezmann will leave the club this summer to sign for Barcelona.
Griezmann recently confirmed the 2018-19 season was to be his last at Atletico, prompting speculation about where he would move. The Blaugrana have been consistently linked with a possible move for the player.
According to Marin, the Catalan giants will sign the France international and that's been known for many months:
B/R Football @brfootball
BREAKING: Atletico Madrid’s CEO confirms Antoine Griezmann will play at Barcelona next season 🔵🔴 https://t.co/FiWgq9sml2
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Real Madrid Fans Loving This Transfer Spree
It's comunicado oficial season