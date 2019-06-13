Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Trade, Darius Garland and NBA Draft Notes

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Is Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers yet? Still no? Well, the NBA offseason is still providing constant rumors about the impending blockbuster trade.

Following an ill-fated attempt to keep the prized forward, the New Orleans Pelicans have shifted into discussion mode. The team is now providing the framework of a potential deal to interested suitors.

So, you know, the Lakers.

But as the countdown to the 2019 NBA draft ticks below seven days, the franchise is wrapping up visits with prospects, too.

Getting Closer to AD Trade Day

Davis will be traded; that much is inevitable.

For months, the question has remained which franchise will land him. Right now, all the smoke is pointing to a fire in Los Angeles.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported the Lakers are the leader in the clubhouse to acquire the All-Star forward. Ian Begley of SNY then reiterated the news, saying the front offices have "made progress" in talks for a multi-team deal.

And Wednesday, the discussions inched forward.

Wojnarowski noted both Los Angeles and the Boston Celtics are engaged in separate trade talks with New Orleans.

"The Lakers' package has been centered on guard Lonzo Ball and forward Brandon Ingram," Woj reported. "So far, it is believed that the Lakers are trying to hold on to forward Kyle Kuzma."

Given the intensity of the rumors, a trade seems imminent. But even as Davis prefers the Lakers, Boston isn't giving up.

Top Prospect Working Out with LeBron

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

If the Lakers trade for Davis, there's simply no chance New Orleans didn't add the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft. That's a high-value selection for a now-rebuilding franchise.

But what if Los Angeles doesn't get Davis?

Attention will quickly shift to Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland, who posted a video of himself working out with LeBron James. Klutch Sports Group represents both players.

Throw in Garland's attending one of LeBron James Jr.'s basketball games, and it's apparent the incoming rookie and LeBron have built a relationship. That connection suggests LeBron may strongly advocate for the Lakers to select Garland.

Still, considering him a backup plan is fair. Until the Pelicans finalize a trade, the Lakers will primarily be focused on Davis.

Other NBA Draft Notes

Devoting too much attention to late-round players is unwise, but several prospects are connected to Los Angeles.

According to Bryan Kalbrosky of Rookie Wire, the Lakers brought in Illinois State guard Milik Yarbrough and Nebraska guard James Palmer for workouts. Additionally, they're slated to meet with Xavier forward Zach Hankins before June 20.

Three other players―UCF center Tacko Fall (h/t Josh Robbins, The Athletic), Mississippi State forward Aric Holman (per Begley) and Auburn's Bryce Brown (h/t Jake Weingarten, Stockrisers)―have scheduled workouts with Los Angeles.

If the team fails to acquire Davis, Jarrett Culver is another realistic option. B/R's Eric Pincus noted the Lakers "really liked" the workout from the Texas Tech guard.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.