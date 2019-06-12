Ferland Mendy Signs 6-Year Real Madrid Contract, Completes Transfer from Lyon

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid confirmed on Wednesday they have completed the signing of Ferland Mendy from Lyon.

In a statement on their official website, it's noted Mendy has agreed a deal with the La Liga side until 2025 and that he'll be presented at the Santiago Bernabeu on June 19:

The signing continues what has been a busy summer for Los Blancos, as they've already agreed deals for Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao.

In their own post on Twitter, Lyon confirmed Madrid will part with an initial €48 million (£42.7 million) for the defender, although an extra €5 million (£4.45 million) could also be paid in add-ons.

Mendy has long been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital and it'll be intriguing to see how he fares at Madrid following a breakthrough couple of years with Lyon.

In 2018-19 he established himself as a regular for the French side and his forays down the left flank were a trademark of Lyon's attacking play. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe thinks the energy and vertical surges provided by Mendy make him an ideal acquisition for manager Zinedine Zidane:



Lyon wished the France international happy birthday recently and posted the following clip of some of his best moments for the club:



Last season was a challenging one for Madrid's legendary left-back Marcelo, as he fell out of favour.

At times the Brazilian was dropped for youngster Sergio Reguilon, as Marcelo failed to replicate the form that made him one of the best left-backs in the world for so many years. With Mendy arriving, he and Reguilon will surely be concerned about their status at the Bernabeu.

Kiyan Sobhani of Managing Madrid said he thinks there are a number of big decisions to make in this facet of the field:



Still, the acquisition of Mendy is another indicator that Madrid mean business this summer, as they seek to put last season's terrible campaign behind them.

After winning the UEFA Champions League three times in a row before 2018-19, the team was well below par both domestically and in Europe, finishing without a trophy. Managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were sacked as the team toiled.

Zidane made a surprise return late in the campaign, although given the money being splashed by the club, it's easy to see why he has been tempted back. The pressure will now be on the Frenchman to put Los Blancos back in the mix for major honours.