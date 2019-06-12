JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I Have No Hard Feelings' Toward Raiders' Antonio Brown

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Despite exchanging harsh words on social media, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't hold any grudges against Antonio Brown.

Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Smith-Schuster addressed his feelings toward his former teammate:

"The man's a role model. In that situation, I didn't want it to end like that. I have no hard feelings against him. Obviously if we're ever in the same room, I'm going to say 'What's up' to him. I think hatred is a huge word to use against somebody. At the end of the day, he's a great player, he comes out every day with work ethic. He worked hard. Other than that, I don't have anything toward him like that."

Brown ignited the Twitter war in April with this response to a fan pointing out Smith-Schuster was named the Steelers' 2018 MVP:

The play Brown referenced is when Smith-Schuster lost a fumble as Pittsburgh was driving in the final minute of a 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16.

After catching wind of Brown's tweet, Smith-Schuster offered a response:

Brown escalated things by posting an old message Smith-Schuster sent him on Instagram while at USC asking for advice to help him improve his game.

Things have been mostly quiet since then, with Smith-Schuster saying Wednesday he doesn't "want to be the center of attention for causing problems."

Pittsburgh dealt Brown to the Oakland Raiders in March as the franchise looks to move forward following a disappointing 9-6-1 record in 2018. The Steelers missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2013.

Smith-Schuster certainly appears ready to take over as the No. 1 option for Ben Roethlisberger. The 22-year-old led the team with 111 receptions and 1,426 yards last season.