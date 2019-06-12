Brazil to Meet Japan in 2019 Toulon Tournament Final After 2-0 Win vs. Ireland

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Brazil beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 at the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Wednesday, booking a spot in the final to play Japan.

Paulinho's opener gave Brazil the lead after 15 minutes and Matheus Cunha scored a decisive second after 47 minutes.

