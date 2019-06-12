Brazil to Meet Japan in 2019 Toulon Tournament Final After 2-0 Win vs. Ireland

AVIGNON, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Auro of Brazil leads the celebrations as Brazil celebrate their victory during the Final of the Toulon Tournament between France and Brazil at the Parc des Sports Avignon on June 1, 2014 in Avignon, France. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Brazil beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 at the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Wednesday, booking a spot in the final to play Japan. 

Paulinho's opener gave Brazil the lead after 15 minutes and Matheus Cunha scored a decisive second after 47 minutes.

                                                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

