Brazil to Meet Japan in 2019 Toulon Tournament Final After 2-0 Win vs. Ireland

Brazil to Meet Japan in 2019 Toulon Tournament Final After 2-0 Win vs. IrelandJune 12, 2019
Christopher Lee/Getty Images
Brazil beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 at the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Wednesday, booking a spot in the final to play Japan.
Paulinho's opener gave Brazil the lead after 15 minutes and Matheus Cunha scored a decisive second after 47 minutes.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
UEFA Announce 300,000 Euro 2020 Tickets Applied for Across 109 Countries Within First Hour of Launch