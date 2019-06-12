Report: Warriors Planned to Offer Kevin Durant Contract with Outs 'At Any Point'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts in the game against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. The Mavericks won 126-91. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

In order to entice Kevin Durant to re-sign with the team this offseason, the Golden State Warriors were prepared to give him as much flexibility as possible with his next deal.

The Athletic's Frank Isola reported the Warriors "were going to pitch Durant on signing long term, with the understanding that if he wanted to leave at any point during his contract the team would grant him that wish."

Durant is signed through the 2019-20 and will make $31.5 million next season but has the option to instead void the final year of his deal hit free agency this summer. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    What Game 5's Huge Moments Tell Us About Game 6

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    What Game 5's Huge Moments Tell Us About Game 6

    Zach Lowe
    via ESPN.com

    Warriors Should Be Proud Regardless of Finals Outcome

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Should Be Proud Regardless of Finals Outcome

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: 'Some' in Knicks Would Offer Contract to KD Despite Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 'Some' in Knicks Would Offer Contract to KD Despite Injury

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks Plan to 'Aggressively Pursue' Kawhi in FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Plan to 'Aggressively Pursue' Kawhi in FA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report