Report: Warriors Planned to Offer Kevin Durant Contract with Outs 'At Any Point'

In order to entice Kevin Durant to re-sign with the team this offseason, the Golden State Warriors were prepared to give him as much flexibility as possible with his next deal.

The Athletic's Frank Isola reported the Warriors "were going to pitch Durant on signing long term, with the understanding that if he wanted to leave at any point during his contract the team would grant him that wish."

Durant is signed through the 2019-20 and will make $31.5 million next season but has the option to instead void the final year of his deal hit free agency this summer.

