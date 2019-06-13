England vs. Argentina: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

England play their second game of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France on Friday when they take on Argentina at Le Havre's Stade Oceane in Group D.

The Lionesses underwhelmed in their opener against Scotland but still came away with a 2-1 win.

Argentina, meanwhile, earned their first-ever World Cup point as they held Japan to a 0-0 draw:

England are heavy favourites to claim victory against the South Americans, but head coach Phil Neville will be looking for a much more complete performance than he saw against the Scots.

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox Network (U.S.), BBC One (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): England 1-10, Argentina 40-1, Draw 19-2

There is little doubt how Argentina will set up against England.

They were brilliant defensively against Japan, restricting the 2011 champions and 2015 runners-up to few chances despite having less than 30 percent of the possession.

Argentina will likely try the same tactic against the Lionesses, who will need to come up with solutions to unlocking a deep-sitting defence.

Neville certainly has enough talent at his disposal to engineer a comfortable win that would go a long way to securing England top spot in Group D before their clash with Japan.

Fran Kirby, Ellen White, Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris could deal the key blow to Argentina on Friday with an individual piece of brilliance, but the performance of the team as a whole will be the most crucial element.

Against Scotland, England were excellent in the first half but sloppy in the second, and Neville will be looking for a strong 90 minutes in Le Havre to build a platform for the rest of the tournament.

The right flank will be a key outlet for the Lionesses, as it was in their opener:

Bronze and Parris are two of the most exciting players at the tournament, and they should be able to get through Argentina in a way Japan could not if they link up effectively.

The Albicelestes' draw against Japan was remarkable not just because they sit 30 places below the Asian champions in the world rankings, but also because they recently spent two years in the international wilderness after a lack of backing from their federation.

The fact they are even at France 2019 is remarkable, but they showed against Japan they can frustrate even the best teams.