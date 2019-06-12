Pete Carroll Says He Expects Mychal Kendricks Back Despite Insider Trading Case

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

Seattle Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks stands on the field during an NFL football practice Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said "we do expect him to be on the team this year" when talking about linebacker Mychal Kendricks and his looming insider trading case.

Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reported the news Tuesday, noting Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading in September but has seen his sentencing postponed multiple times. The Cleveland Browns released him amid the insider trading situation, but Seattle signed him last season after Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright suffered injuries.

Henderson cited a source who said in October that the California product could face 30 to 37 months in prison.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Pete Carroll: Shaquem Griffin Is “More Comfortable” This Year

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Pete Carroll: Shaquem Griffin Is “More Comfortable” This Year

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Carroll Expects Hendricks on the Field This Season

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Carroll Expects Hendricks on the Field This Season

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Ravens Pull Michael Pierce from Practice 'for His Own Health'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Pull Michael Pierce from Practice 'for His Own Health'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Pete Carroll: Nobody Is in Better Shape Than Chris Carson

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Pete Carroll: Nobody Is in Better Shape Than Chris Carson

    Liz Mathews
    via Seahawks Wire