Pete Carroll Says He Expects Mychal Kendricks Back Despite Insider Trading Case

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said "we do expect him to be on the team this year" when talking about linebacker Mychal Kendricks and his looming insider trading case.

Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reported the news Tuesday, noting Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading in September but has seen his sentencing postponed multiple times. The Cleveland Browns released him amid the insider trading situation, but Seattle signed him last season after Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright suffered injuries.

Henderson cited a source who said in October that the California product could face 30 to 37 months in prison.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.