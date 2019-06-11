Video: Raptors Fans Heckle, Swear at Warriors' Stephen Curry's Mom Sonya

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sonya and Dell Curry received a cold reception as they returned to their hotel following the Golden State Warriors' 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Render shared a video of the Currys exiting their vehicle to a series of heckling and expletives from some Raptors fans outside of the hotel (warning: video contains profanity):

Fans inside Scotiabank Arena were criticized by multiple Warriors players after the game for initially appearing to cheer Kevin Durant's injury in the second quarter.

"It was bulls--t," Draymond Green told reporters. "That was freaking ridiculous. I can't even put into words how mad I was about that."

"Very confused around that reaction," Stephen Curry said after the game as well. "It's not my experience with people of this city. I commend Danny Green and Kyle Lowry for signaling to the crowd. I hope that ugliness doesn't show itself again."

It's not like Curry needed additional motivation to show out in Game 6 when the Finals returns to Oracle Arena. The Warriors will certainly have the last laugh if they overcome a 3-1 deficit to win their fourth NBA title in five years, clinching the championship in front of those same Toronto fans in the process.