Video: Raptors Fans Heckle, Swear at Warriors' Stephen Curry's Mom Sonya

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (not pictured) and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers (not pictured) attend game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sonya and Dell Curry received a cold reception as they returned to their hotel following the Golden State Warriors' 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Render shared a video of the Currys exiting their vehicle to a series of heckling and expletives from some Raptors fans outside of the hotel (warning: video contains profanity):

Fans inside Scotiabank Arena were criticized by multiple Warriors players after the game for initially appearing to cheer Kevin Durant's injury in the second quarter. 

"It was bulls--t," Draymond Green told reporters. "That was freaking ridiculous. I can't even put into words how mad I was about that."

"Very confused around that reaction," Stephen Curry said after the game as well. "It's not my experience with people of this city. I commend Danny Green and Kyle Lowry for signaling to the crowd. I hope that ugliness doesn't show itself again."

It's not like Curry needed additional motivation to show out in Game 6 when the Finals returns to Oracle Arena. The Warriors will certainly have the last laugh if they overcome a 3-1 deficit to win their fourth NBA title in five years, clinching the championship in front of those same Toronto fans in the process.

