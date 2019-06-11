Max Scherzer, Clutch Hitting Have Washington Nationals Surging After Slow Start

Max Scherzer, Clutch Hitting Have Washington Nationals Surging After Slow StartJune 11, 2019
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
The Washington Nationals were off to a slow start, but they are surging now. The Nats are led by the duo of aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, and a couple of clutch walk-off home runs.
Watch the video above for all of the statistics.
Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Report: Giants Will Keep MadBum If No Team Meets Asking Price