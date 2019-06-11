Romelu Lukaku Double Puts Belgium Past Scotland in 2020 Euro Qualifier

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification football match between Belgium and Scotland at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on June 11, 2019. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)
JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Belgium maintained their perfect record in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying as they beat Scotland 3-0 in Group I on Tuesday at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. 

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a brilliant late strike from Kevin De Bruyne secured the fourth win from four matches in the campaign for the world's No. 1-ranked side. The Red Devils maintained their spot at the top of the pool.

Scotland, meanwhile, remain in fourth behind Kazakhstan and Russia, and they will rue some missed chances after a decent performance. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

