Draymond Green Rips 'Classless' Raptors Fans for Cheering Kevin Durant Injury

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors fans have been active throughout the 2019 NBA playoffs, but they crossed the line in Monday's Game 5 when they cheered as Kevin Durant went down with an injury.

While they were clearly thinking about the easier path to a title with Durant out, Draymond Green said it's no excuse.

"That's bulls--t," Green said, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I won a championship. I know how it feels. It's a great experience. But you don't cheer when someone goes down to injury. That's classless."

DeMarcus Cousins echoed that sentiment.

"That’s some trashy ass s--t," he said. "Kyle and Serge had to calm them down. That’s bogus."

The Golden State Warriors believe Durant tore his Achilles tendon, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.