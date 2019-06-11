Draymond Green Rips 'Classless' Raptors Fans for Cheering Kevin Durant Injury

TORONTO,ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors goes down with an apparent achilles injury during action against the Toronto Raptors in Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
The Toronto Raptors fans have been active throughout the 2019 NBA playoffs, but they crossed the line in Monday's Game 5 when they cheered as Kevin Durant went down with an injury.

While they were clearly thinking about the easier path to a title with Durant out, Draymond Green said it's no excuse.

"That's bulls--t," Green said, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I won a championship. I know how it feels. It's a great experience. But you don't cheer when someone goes down to injury. That's classless."

DeMarcus Cousins echoed that sentiment. 

"That’s some trashy ass s--t," he said. "Kyle and Serge had to calm them down. That’s bogus."

The Golden State Warriors believe Durant tore his Achilles tendon, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

