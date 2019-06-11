Marco Reus, Germany Dominate Estonia 8-0 in Euro 2020 Qualifier Win

DANIEL ROLAND/Getty Images

Germany kept up their perfect record in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying after they hammered Estonia 8-0 at the Opel Arena in Mainz on Tuesday.

Die Mannschaft made it three wins from three after Marco Reus, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Ilkay Gundogan each scored early on to effectively seal the three points inside 25 minutes.

Reus and Gnabry each bagged a brace as Germany sent a statement to the rest of Europe's Euro 2020 contenders following a shaky period in their history. Timo Werner came off the bench to score before Sane completed a one-sided win with their eighth.

Assistant Marcus Sorg took charge of Germany for the second game in a row after Joachim Low was sidelined due to a chest injury, and he made it two wins from two by crowning a second result in style.

Thilo Kehrer started at right-back as Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich moved into midfield, and the Paris Saint-Germain defender set up Reus for the breakthrough within 10 minutes.

The Borussia Dortmund ace showed a composed touch from close range, achieving a meaningful feat by following up his goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over Belarus, per Squawka:

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been in flying form for the national team since he was brought back into the fold, and he got to the byline to pass into Gnabry for an easy second.

Goretzka was the next Bayern player to get on the scoresheet after heading in a cross from club team-mate Kimmich.

Football writer Seb Stafford-Bloor named him among several German talents who left an impression in an entertaining first half:

Goretzka was hauled down inside the Estonia area to gift Germany the opportunity for a fourth just five minutes later. Gundogan made it two City scorers after he stepped up and slotted home to compound the visitors' misery.

Reus saved the best of the first period for last when he beat Estonia goalkeeper Sergei Lepmets from around 30 yards out with a beautifully struck free-kick.

He powered his long-range attempt just inside the right post to widen the margin and break a 12-year-old Germany record in the process, per DW Sports:

RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg fizzed in a superb cross for Gnabry to tap in his second and Germany's sixth of the game just after the hour mark.

Werner came on in the 66th minute and added a seventh to the hosts' tally as Estonia continued to crumble, wilting in a match they won't forget in a hurry.

Sane capped off their embarrassment with a peachy, curling effort after cutting in off the right, firing inside the far post with his left foot to rub further sale in Estonia's wounds.

Germany won't let such a big win against minor opposition inflate their egos, but their ability to dispatch even a minnow with such a flourish is a sign their strength is returning.

What's Next?

Euro 2020 doesn't pick back up until September when Germany and Estonia will face the Netherlands and Belarus, respectively.

