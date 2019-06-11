Ben Roethlisberger Talks Steelers' Outlook Without Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays in an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers have reiterated repeatedly during an eventful offseason that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains the team's unquestioned leader. They've handed him a new deal to prove it. The Steelers and the two-time Super Bowl winner agreed to terms on a contract extension Wednesday, April 24, 2019, that will keep Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Even with significant roster changes and improved competition in the AFC North, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't believe his team is an underdog heading into this season. 

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Roethlisberger explained why the Steelers remain as confident as ever in 2019:

The Steelers lost two offensive staples during the offseason when Le'Veon Bell signed with the New York Jets as a free agent and Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders

Bell's departure likely won't have a significant impact on the team. James Conner had no problem taking over as the No. 1 running back in 2018 when Bell sat out after not receiving a long-term deal. 

Brown will be difficult to replace after posting six straight seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,200 yards. But JuJu Smith-Schuster actually led the Steelers with 111 catches in 2018 and looks ready to become the go-to option for Roethlisberger. 

The bigger concern is who the Steelers have left in their division. The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Earl Thomas to boost their defense and have a promising offense with second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way after winning the AFC North last year. 

The Cleveland Browns are receiving more bets to win the Super Bowl than all but one team heading into this season:

It's hard not to be enticed by the Browns after Baker Mayfield's breakout rookie campaign and the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the receiving corps. They went 7-8-1 one year after becoming the second team in NFL history go winless over a full season. 

The Steelers finished second in the division with a 9-6-1 record. Roethlisberger led the league with 5,124 passing yards. Third-year linebacker T.J. Watt seems poised to join the ranks of elite defensive players after recording 13 sacks in 2018. 

There is stiff competition in the division, but the Steelers have enough talent to at least stick with the Ravens and Browns to compete for a playoff spot. 

Related

    More Playing Time, More Picks for Layne

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    More Playing Time, More Picks for Layne

    Hunter Homistek
    via DKPittsburghSports.com

    Every Team's Most Overpaid Player 💰

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Every Team's Most Overpaid Player 💰

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cam Jordan Gets $52.5M Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cam Jordan Gets $52.5M Extension

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Giants Have Legit QB Battle

    'Right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We'll just see what happens'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Giants Have Legit QB Battle

    'Right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We'll just see what happens'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report