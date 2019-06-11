Ben Roethlisberger Talks Steelers' Outlook Without Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Even with significant roster changes and improved competition in the AFC North, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't believe his team is an underdog heading into this season.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Roethlisberger explained why the Steelers remain as confident as ever in 2019:

The Steelers lost two offensive staples during the offseason when Le'Veon Bell signed with the New York Jets as a free agent and Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders.

Bell's departure likely won't have a significant impact on the team. James Conner had no problem taking over as the No. 1 running back in 2018 when Bell sat out after not receiving a long-term deal.

Brown will be difficult to replace after posting six straight seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,200 yards. But JuJu Smith-Schuster actually led the Steelers with 111 catches in 2018 and looks ready to become the go-to option for Roethlisberger.

The bigger concern is who the Steelers have left in their division. The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Earl Thomas to boost their defense and have a promising offense with second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way after winning the AFC North last year.

The Cleveland Browns are receiving more bets to win the Super Bowl than all but one team heading into this season:

It's hard not to be enticed by the Browns after Baker Mayfield's breakout rookie campaign and the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the receiving corps. They went 7-8-1 one year after becoming the second team in NFL history go winless over a full season.

The Steelers finished second in the division with a 9-6-1 record. Roethlisberger led the league with 5,124 passing yards. Third-year linebacker T.J. Watt seems poised to join the ranks of elite defensive players after recording 13 sacks in 2018.

There is stiff competition in the division, but the Steelers have enough talent to at least stick with the Ravens and Browns to compete for a playoff spot.