Charles Barkley Blames Warriors for Kevin Durant's Injury, Says It's 'Not Fair'

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley blamed the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday for Kevin Durant's suffering an Achilles injury during Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up!, Barkley expressed his belief that the Warriors pressured KD into returning after the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP had missed the previous nine contests with a calf strain:

"You've been asking these guys all morning if there's somebody to blame. Yes, there is somebody to blame: the Golden State Warriors for putting KD out there. Listen, that was not right. If you go back and look at the last two weeks—the article comes out, KD's worst nightmare that the Warriors are winning without him. Then you come out, you read the articles, the Warriors are really unhappy that KD won't risk his Achilles, they're frustrated with KD. Now this man has to be feeling some type of way, so I blame the Warriors for KD getting hurt, and I don't care what they say about it. They shouldn't have put that man out there. You know how I know it? Because he blew out his Achilles."

Durant scored 11 points in 12 minutes before exiting early in the second quarter with a non-contact injury. Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors believe an MRI will show that Durant suffered a torn Achilles.

Even if Durant insisted on being inserted back into the lineup, Barkley feels the Warriors should have prevented him from being put in harm's way:

"I don't think you can ever leave it up to a player. Players always want to play. But ... to put a guy, who hasn't played basketball in over a month into Game 5 of the Finals, and had some type of move around the day before, I don't think that's fair to that man, and you saw the result—it's just not fair. It's Game 5 of the world championship. He hasn't played real basketball in a month. That's unfair to put him in that situation, and the proof is in the pudding, plain and simple."

Even without Durant, Golden State overcame a six-point deficit with three minutes remaining in regulation to win 106-105, cut the series deficit to 3-2 and force a Game 6 on Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

