Bobby Marks: 3 Teams Said They'd Sign Kevin Durant in Free Agency Despite Injury

NBA front office insider Bobby Marks appeared on ESPN's Get Up! on Tuesday and noted that the free-agent market for Kevin Durant doesn't figure to change much despite the injury he suffered during the Golden State Warriors' Game 5 victory in the NBA Finals Monday night.

After missing the previous nine games with a calf strain, Durant left the game early in the second quarter after recording 11 points in 12 minutes. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors believe an MRI will show that KD suffered a torn Achilles.

Although a torn Achilles could cost Durant the entire 2019-20 season, Marks said he spoke with three teams, and all of them remain willing to pursue KD in free agency:

"I said ... If you had cap space, would you go out and sign Kevin Durant knowing that he will likely be out maybe the whole year? And the resounding answer was 'yes.' Each of the teams also said that they wouldn't even put any injury language in there for maybe years three and four to protect. So, yes, there will be a marketplace for Kevin Durant this summer, either with a team for four years, $141 million dollars or even back in Golden State here."

Durant can become a free agent if he opts out of his contract as expected. The Warriors, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams that have been linked to the two-time NBA Finals MVP thus far.

