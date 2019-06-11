Video: Watch Kyle Lowry Explain Shot That Hit Side of Backboard to End Game 5

Video: Watch Kyle Lowry Explain Shot That Hit Side of Backboard to End Game 5June 11, 2019
Kyle Lowry had a shot to clinch the Toronto Raptors' first NBA championship in franchise history at the buzzer in Monday night's Game 5, but the ball collided with Draymond Green's fingertips and the side of the backboard instead of the net.
As a result, the Golden State Warriors prevailed 106-105 to force a Game 6 in the NBA Finals.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
After the loss, Lowry walked through the last play:
NBA TV @NBATV
Kyle Lowry walks through the last play in Game 5. #GameTime | #NBAFinals https://t.co/RE1i4SrEWw
The Warriors took a 106-103 lead off a Klay Thompson three-pointer with 57.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors found themselves with the last possession and only a one-point deficit after DeMarcus Cousins committed an offensive foul with 15.7 seconds left.
Lowry finished with 18 points, while Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 26 points.
The Raptors' next chance to clinch will come Thursday night at Oracle Arena.
KD to Get MRI on Tuesday