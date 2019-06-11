Video: Watch Kyle Lowry Explain Shot That Hit Side of Backboard to End Game 5

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 11, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kyle Lowry had a shot to clinch the Toronto Raptors' first NBA championship in franchise history at the buzzer in Monday night's Game 5, but the ball collided with Draymond Green's fingertips and the side of the backboard instead of the net.

As a result, the Golden State Warriors prevailed 106-105 to force a Game 6 in the NBA Finals.

After the loss, Lowry walked through the last play:

The Warriors took a 106-103 lead off a Klay Thompson three-pointer with 57.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors found themselves with the last possession and only a one-point deficit after DeMarcus Cousins committed an offensive foul with 15.7 seconds left.

Lowry finished with 18 points, while Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 26 points.

The Raptors' next chance to clinch will come Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

