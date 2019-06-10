Video: Warriors' Kevin Durant Suffers Leg Injury; out for Rest of Game 5

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's night ended in short order after he returned for the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday.

In the second quarter, Durant pulled up after planting his foot while dribbling near the three-point line and then fell to the floor and grabbed the lower part of his right leg. The Warriors announced it's a right lower leg injury and Durant will be receiving an MRI on Tuesday.

He had been out since the second round of the playoffs with a strained calf.

According to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, Warriors general manager Bob Myers and Andre Iguodala helped Durant to the team's locker room.

Golden State couldn't have asked for a better start from Durant. He shot 3-of-5 from the floor for 11 points in 12 minutes.

With the team trailing 3-1 in the series, Durant's Finals arrival was a much-needed shot in the arm for the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr's starting lineup was a sign of the squad's desperation, as DeMarcus Cousins went to the bench and Durant, Iguodala, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green opened the game.

Durant's health had been one of the biggest storylines of the Finals.

Heading into the matchup, it looked like Golden State might be able to cope without him against the Toronto Raptors. That idea was quickly dismissed as the Raptors won Game 1.

The Warriors were unable to get a firm time frame for Durant's recovery, which made the situation even more frustrating for the reigning champions. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Sunday that Durant's continued absence was "causing a mixture of confusion and angst among several of his teammates."

If Durant aggravated his calf injury, then the narrative will likely shift to whether he was ready to be back on the court in such a critical game after having missed so much time.