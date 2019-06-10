Bruno Fernandes Talks Inter Interest Amid Manchester United, Tottenham Rumours

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes has talked up reported interest in his services from Inter Milan.

The Portugal international enjoyed a fantastic 2018-19 for the Lisbon club and has been strongly linked with a potential transfer this summer. A number of high-profile outfits have been tipped as possible suitors, including the Milan giants.

Having helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League Sunday, Fernandes spoke with Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia) about the speculation linking him with a return to Serie A, having previously spent time at Sampdoria and Udinese.

"I was very happy in Italy and still watch Serie A games regularly," he said. "I do not have the slightest idea if it's true that Inter are interested in me. They have a great coach now in Antonio Conte who did so well at Juventus and with Italy. Of course, seeing my name associated with Inter is important."

As noted by Football Italia, Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Fernandes.

If he does leave Sporting this summer, the club that gets him will be securing a fine player. WhoScored.com provided the numbers behind an outstanding season for the midfielder:

Having spent time in Italy previously, if Inter were to sign Fernandes they would be encouraged by the fact he is used to the league and the culture. The Sampdoria Twitter account shared some of the best moments from his year with them:

Fernandes has made strides as a player since, not only establishing himself in the Sporting and Portugal teams but also as one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer.

The 24-year-old's goals set him apart from so many other midfielders on the continent, as he is capable of striking a dead ball, scoring from distance and ghosting into positions late in the penalty area to finish sweeping attacks.

Additionally, Fernandes has showcased creativity in possession and when deployed in deeper positions the ability to control games too.

Simon Peach of the Press Association praised the Portuguese during the recent Nations League:

Football writer Liam Canning said he would like to see the Sporting star make the switch to Old Trafford:

Football Italia note that Fernandes is likely to cost a minimum €50 million (£44.6 million) in the window. For someone that's prolific, technically brilliant and still with his best years ahead of him, that would represent value for money in the current market.

With Ander Herrera departing the club this summer and uncertainty surrounding the future of Paul Pogba—who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid—United are likely in the market for a midfielder. Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has also confirmed he is considering a new challenge.