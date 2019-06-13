Re-Drafting Stephen Curry and the Epic 2009 NBA Draft Class 10 Years Later

4 of 6

15. Detroit Pistons: DeMarre Carroll (27)



Carroll might be best remembered as the only starter on the 2014-15 Atlanta Hawks who didn't make the All-Star team, but that undersells a player who eventually stablished himself as a terrific two-way starter after bouncing around between four teams in his first four years.

Carroll and Johnson, whom we ranked 18th, aren't all that different in their overall production. But Carroll's clear advantage as a three-point shooter (career 36.0 percent versus Johnson's 30.5 percent) gives him an edge.

Though he primarily came off the bench last year (for the first time since 2012-13), Carroll is still a clear rotation talent who would fit on virtually any team.

14. Phoenix Suns: Joe Ingles (undrafted)

An even later arrival than Beverley, Inlges didn't ditch the overseas gig and make his NBA debut until 2014-15 with the Utah Jazz. Perhaps making up for lost time, Ingles has missed three games in five years and grades out as one of the best three-point shooters in the league during that stretch.

He's one of seven players to make at least 600 threes while shooting at least 40 percent from deep since 2014-15, joining Curry, Klay Thompson, JJ Redick, Kyle Korver, CJ McCollum and Buddy Hield.

An intelligent defender whom the Utah Jazz also trust to run their offense as a pick-and-roll initiator, Ingles averaged a career-high 5.7 assists this past season. It's hard to determine how much his absence from the NBA from 2009-14 should matter here, but it's hard to knock Ingles down too far when he's the best no-questions-asked current starter we've covered to this point.

13. Indiana Pacers: Ty Lawson (18)



Witness the value of a short, brilliant prime.

Lawson has been out of the league since 2017, and he stopped being a productive starter two years before that. Yet he still ranks 11th among 2009 draftees in total points, seventh in assists and eighth in win shares.

If we start from 2010-11—when Lawson became a full-time starter after the All-Star break—and run through 2014-15, which is when he left the Denver Nuggets and lost his starting gig, Lawson's 2,542 assists were the most in his class. He was a borderline All-Star (though he never made the team) in many of those seasons, and he and Curry were the only players to average at least 15 points and seven assists during that span.

Before several DUI arrests and declining play soured teams on Lawson's value, he was one of the fastest pace-pushing point guards in the league. If not for off-court issues, he'd easily be a top-10 pick in our redraft.

12. Charlotte Bobcats: Tyreke Evans (4)

Evans won Rookie of the Year as the fourth overall pick in 2009-10, joining LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson as the only first-year players to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Luka Doncic has since expanded that group to five.

You can question whether Evans is a winning player, given that he only made the postseason twice—with one of those trips coming in a relatively minor and ineffective role with the Pacers this past year. However, Evans is in the top 10 of this class in total minutes, points, rebounds and assists. That's good enough for the 12th spot in our do-over, but we can't go any higher because his two-year ban for violating the NBA's anti-drug program could mean his career is now over.

11. New Jersey Nets: Darren Collison (21)

In 10 seasons, Collison has played fewer than 50 games only once. He's never averaged more than 16.1 points or fewer than 10.4. His assists per game have ranged from 3.7 to 6.0. Excluding his rookie season, he has never shot worse than 35 percent from deep, and though his slow release precluded high volume, he's also shot better than 40 percent of his treys in five separate seasons, peaking with a league-leading 46.8 percent in 2017-18.

That's all to say: Collison has been remarkably steady, if unspectacular.

Maybe a low-end starter isn't what you want in the lottery, but it's hard to be negative about a 10-year vet who's started 518 of his 708 career games.