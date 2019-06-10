NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 Odds, Props and Predictions

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are one game away from seeing their two-year run as NBA champions come to an end.

The Warriors have been hurt badly by the absence of Kevin Durant, who has been out since Game 5 of their second-round series against the Houston Rockets with a calf strain. He participated in a Sunday afternoon practice, but he is still listed as questionable for Game 5.

While the Warriors are trying to figure out how to survive in the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors are at the edge of glory. If they can win Monday night at Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors will win their first NBA title and a nation that has been obsessed with hockey and the NHL for decades will celebrate a basketball championship.

NBA Finals Game 5 Information, Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

Series standings: Toronto leads, 3-1

Date: Monday, June 10

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Odds: Toronto -2; Total 214.5 (per Covers.com)

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

If Durant can play effectively, the Warriors should have a chance to get back into the series. He was averaging 34.2 points per game and connecting on 51.3 percent of his shots from the field prior to the injury, and the Warriors were able to attack teams with a diversified offense.

The combination of Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is formidable when healthy, but with Durant's calf injury and Thompson's hamstring issues (suffered in Game 2 of the NBA Finals), the offense has been limited against Toronto.

The Warriors had no issues in the Western Conference Finals in their sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, but their lack of offensive presence and firepower has been the big issue against the Raptors.

If Durant can't play effectively, it will be hard for the two-time defending champions to survive against Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet. If he can come close to the form he had before the injury, the Warriors should be competitive and could win Game 5.

Prop bets

In addition to making a wager on the outcome of the game and the total, basketball fans can also consider several prop bets for Game 5.

One of those props concerns Leonard's production, and one that commands attention is his total number of points, rebounds and assists.

Mybookie.com lists the over-under for the combined total as 44.5, with the over offered at -110 (wager $110 to win $100) and -120 for the under. Leonard went way over that total in Games 2 and 4. He had 34 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in the second game for a total of 51, and he had 36 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in the fourth game for a total of 50.

He had 36 combined points, rebounds and assists in Game 1 and 43 in Game 3. Since this game is for the title in front of Toronto's home fans, Leonard will be at his best. Take Leonard to go over 44.5 points, rebounds and assists in Game 5.

On the Warriors' side, Curry and Durant will command the bulk of the attention. That's why the prop bet on Klay Thompson stands out.

The over-under for Thompson's scoring 21.5 points, and both the over and under are offered at -115. While Thompson may not be 100 percent physically because of his sore hamstring, he returned to action in Game 4 after missing the third game of the series and scored 28 points in 42 minutes of action.

The belief is that Thompson will sell out and leave every bit of energy he has on the floor. While he contributes far more than just scoring, he will get the job done with his offensive production. He scored 25 points in Game 2 before he suffered his injury.

Thompson has not always been a dominant scorer in the NBA Finals, as he scored 10 points in Games 3 and 4 of last year's sweep against the Cavaliers. However, his team needs his offense badly against the Raptors, and he will deliver here. Take Thompson to go over 21.5 points in Game 5.

Game Prediction

The Warriors have no margin for error at this point and they have to find a way whether Durant can contribute or not. They have won three of the last four NBA championships and they will play a more consistent game as they face elimination.

This game will be close for three quarters, but Leonard, Lowry and Siakam will take over in the fourth quarter, and the Raptors will earn the victory and the point spread cover in a high-scoring game. Take the Raptors -2 and the over 214.5 in Game 5.

All statistical information courtesy of basketball-reference.com.