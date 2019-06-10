Celtics Rumors: Latest on Clint Capela Trade Buzz, Terry Rozier New Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 10: Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets prepares prior to a game against the Golden State Warriors before Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have reportedly engaged with the Houston Rockets on a potential trade for Clint Capela.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders updated the Celtics' roster situation, noting the Capela talks and that the team has engaged with Terry Rozier on a potential new contract.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent this summer but has expressed a desire for more regular playing time. With Kyrie Irving potentially leaving Boston, retaining Rozier could be the Celtics' failsafe at the point guard position.

The Houston Rockets are expected to make changes to their core this offseason, aside from James Harden and Chris Paul. Capela is seen as the most attractive young trade piece on the roster.

                                                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    KD's Value Has Never Been Clearer Than It Is Now

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD's Value Has Never Been Clearer Than It Is Now

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Ex-Michigan Player Charles Matthews Tears ACL at C's Workout

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Ex-Michigan Player Charles Matthews Tears ACL at C's Workout

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    KD (Calf) Questionable for Game 5

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD (Calf) Questionable for Game 5

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Warriors-Raptors Game 5

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Warriors-Raptors Game 5

    Steve Silverman
    via Bleacher Report