Celtics Rumors: Latest on Clint Capela Trade Buzz, Terry Rozier New Contract

The Boston Celtics have reportedly engaged with the Houston Rockets on a potential trade for Clint Capela.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders updated the Celtics' roster situation, noting the Capela talks and that the team has engaged with Terry Rozier on a potential new contract.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent this summer but has expressed a desire for more regular playing time. With Kyrie Irving potentially leaving Boston, retaining Rozier could be the Celtics' failsafe at the point guard position.

The Houston Rockets are expected to make changes to their core this offseason, aside from James Harden and Chris Paul. Capela is seen as the most attractive young trade piece on the roster.

