Video: Watch Kyle Lowry Explain What Real Pressure Is Ahead of NBA Finals Game 5

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

Sometimes, we get carried away discussing sports, but Kyle Lowry reminded people that real-life circumstances matter most.

The Toronto Raptors star was asked to define pressure during Sunday's press conference ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. While he could have addressed what it feels like to be one game away from closing out the series with the Golden State Warriors, he instead discussed his upbringing:

Lowry noted the sacrifices his mother and grandmother made to give his younger brother and cousins a better life. 

"People like that are heroes to me," the All-Star said. "Just going to work and grinding and doing whatever it takes to provide for your family and protect who you have to protect."

While Lowry is seeking his first NBA championship this week, stories like this help put things in perspective.

The Warriors have a must-win game Monday to keep their season alive, but their lives will go on regardless of the result.

