Video: Rory McIlroy Raises Kyle Lowry Raptors Jersey After Winning Canadian Open

Video: Rory McIlroy Raises Kyle Lowry Raptors Jersey After Winning Canadian OpenJune 9, 2019
Rory McIlroy won the Canadian Open on Sunday and celebrated in style, waving around Kyle Lowry's Toronto Raptors jersey to the adoring crowd.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Rory Raptors 🤝 McIlroy puts on for Kyle Lowry and Toronto after winning the Canadian Open (via @PGATOUR) https://t.co/izfgZWAsmJ
The Raptors hold a 3-1 lead in the 2019 NBA Finals over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. If they play anywhere near as well as McIlroy performed Sunday, they and the city of Toronto will be celebrating their first title Monday night.
McIlroy shot a nine-under 61 on Sunday, winning the tournament (-22) by a whopping seven strokes over Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson.
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
Nice little 64-61 weekend for Rory McIlroy, who cruises to a seven-shot win in his first Canadian Open. Second title this year. He’s straightened out Sundays. “To play the way I did in a final round like this, I’m going to take a lot from this.”
Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and the rest of the Raptors will be trying to channel some of that energy as they attempt to close out the Warriors.
