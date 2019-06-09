Video: Rory McIlroy Raises Kyle Lowry Raptors Jersey After Winning Canadian Open

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2019

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, May 31, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy won the Canadian Open on Sunday and celebrated in style, waving around Kyle Lowry's Toronto Raptors jersey to the adoring crowd. 

The Raptors hold a 3-1 lead in the 2019 NBA Finals over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. If they play anywhere near as well as McIlroy performed Sunday, they and the city of Toronto will be celebrating their first title Monday night.  

McIlroy shot a nine-under 61 on Sunday, winning the tournament (-22) by a whopping seven strokes over Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson. 

Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and the rest of the Raptors will be trying to channel some of that energy as they attempt to close out the Warriors.

