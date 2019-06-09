Julian Draxler Has 'No Intention of Leaving' PSG Amid Bayern Munich Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Julian Draxler isn't interested in moving on from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, even though Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen.

Draxler spoke to Bild (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) and reaffirmed his commitment to life with Les Parisiens:

Those words are set to disappoint Die Roten and Spurs. Both have been linked with the Germany international winger recently, with The Sun's Warren Haughton also naming Bayer Leverkusen as an interested party.

Bayern have made signing a winger a priority this summer, with the Allianz Arena club already linked with Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

Die Roten need replacements for outgoing veteran pair Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. However, Spurs have a bigger need for a player of Draxler's quality.

The Lilywhites could be set to lose Christian Eriksen this summer after the playmaker declared his intention to leave.

PSG are said to be interested in the Denmark international and are ready to offer Draxler as a makeweight, according to Paul Brown of the Daily Star.

Draxler's desire to stay at the Parc des Princes is a curious thing considering the 25-year-old made a mere 32 starts across all competitions this season. It makes sense starts have become a rarity with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria ahead of him in the pecking order.

Yet even with limited game time, Draxler has been able to showcase his value and skills:

However, there is more to the former Schalke 04 and Wolfsburg star's game than the ability to take the ball past defenders. Draxler also possesses pace, power and the vision and technique to unlock defences with through passes and shots from distance.

Draxler's versatility should appeal to a host of clubs on the continent. He's a potential match-winner when cutting in from either flank, operating as a No. 10 or leading the line through the middle.

Those skills are likely to continue getting short shrift in the French capital. There are too many marquee names in front of him, so Draxler would be wise to reconsider his stance and become more amenable to considering offers and seeking pastures new.